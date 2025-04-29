Wyatt Sicks WWE return & new leader teased on RAW

The Wyatt Sicks have not been seen in WWE for the entirety of 2025 so far. The group's last appearance was part of their feud with The Final Testament and The Miz on Monday Night RAW.

Ad

Following their loss to Karrion Kross' stable, the Wyatts were seemingly moved to SmackDown. However, without making an appearance on the blue brand, it looks like a return to RAW is imminent. A massive clue has been spotted by eagle-eyed viewers.

During a backstage shot of Logan Paul on last night's episode of RAW, the letters on the screen in the background began glitching. This is a staple of The Wyatt Sicks:

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

While one could argue that it may not have been planned, an interesting message flashed on the screen. The letters spelled 'Alexa' for less than a second, as pointed out by even more attentive fans. This could be a massive hint for Alexa Bliss' impending return alongside the Wyatts.

Expand Tweet

After all, the five-time Women's Champion has been rumored to take over as the leader of The Wyatt Sicks. It remains to be seen if that is the case and what Bo Dallas will do as part of the group, under the leadership of Little Miss Bliss.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Divesh Merani Divesh Merani is a dedicated sports writer and specialises in creating WWE content. He has been contributing on Sportskeeda since 2018, after years of developing a passion for football and pro wrestling.



Divesh has also represented Sportskeeda at multiple WWE-related events in India, including when Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley visited the country. In 2022, he became an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda but continues to regularly write news and listicles that cover the past, present, and future of WWE's product. Know More