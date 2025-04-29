  • home icon
  Wyatt Sicks WWE return & new leader teased on RAW

Wyatt Sicks WWE return & new leader teased on RAW

By Divesh Merani
Modified Apr 29, 2025 08:09 GMT
The Wyatt Sicks could be back soon. (Image via WWE.com)
The Wyatt Sicks could be back soon. (Image via WWE.com)

The Wyatt Sicks have not been seen in WWE for the entirety of 2025 so far. The group's last appearance was part of their feud with The Final Testament and The Miz on Monday Night RAW.

Following their loss to Karrion Kross' stable, the Wyatts were seemingly moved to SmackDown. However, without making an appearance on the blue brand, it looks like a return to RAW is imminent. A massive clue has been spotted by eagle-eyed viewers.

During a backstage shot of Logan Paul on last night's episode of RAW, the letters on the screen in the background began glitching. This is a staple of The Wyatt Sicks:

Alberto Del Rio returning to WWE?

While one could argue that it may not have been planned, an interesting message flashed on the screen. The letters spelled 'Alexa' for less than a second, as pointed out by even more attentive fans. This could be a massive hint for Alexa Bliss' impending return alongside the Wyatts.

After all, the five-time Women's Champion has been rumored to take over as the leader of The Wyatt Sicks. It remains to be seen if that is the case and what Bo Dallas will do as part of the group, under the leadership of Little Miss Bliss.

