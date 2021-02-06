"I would be open to doing it" - Former NWO member wants to compete in next year's WWE Royal Rumble match

WWE Hall of Famer and former New World Order (nWo) member Sean Waltman, better known as X-Pac, has revealed that he is open to performing in the 2020 Royal Rumble match.

X-Pac has been a part of some of the greatest factions in pro wrestling history, from the Kliq to D-Generation X to the New World Order.

WWE is set to induct the former World Tag Team Champion into the WWE Hall of Fame for the second time, for being a member of nWo along with Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and Hulk Hogan.

During his X-Pac 12360 podcast, X-Pac and Big Daddy Cool talked about this year's Royal Rumble. The former stated that after coming off of his knee surgery, he'd be open to competing in next year's Rumble match.

“I already told you Kev [Nash], but people are mentioning wanting to see me in this year’s Rumble which obviously isn’t gonna happen but I’m open to — I should be recovered by next year’s Rumble, and I would be open to doing it.” (H/T POST Wrestling)

🚨 ROYAL RUMBLE EPISODE 🚨



To get you ready for Royal Rumble weekend, @TheRealXPac sits down with @RealKevinNash and chats all about their favorite #RoyalRumble appearances and more!



FULL PODCAST ⬇️⬇️



LISTEN: https://t.co/7fCa5pQDFP



WATCH: https://t.co/tFSFmXaFfS pic.twitter.com/nvBuMy7tov — X-Pac 12360 (@xpac12360show) January 30, 2021

The Royal Rumble is a night filled with surprises and unexpected returns, so X-Pac making his WWE comeback at next year's event would make for an interesting moment.

X-Pac could compete in his first WWE match in 20 years

X-PAC - RAW

X-Pac's last match in WWE was in 2002, nearly 20 years ago, so an in-ring return in the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble match would be a major deal.

Advertisement

His run in the company saw him battle and team up with many legends, and his involvement in the infamous Attitude Era as a member of D-Generation X is well documented.

Although his appearance in the 2022 Royal Rumble isn't official, some fans might enjoy seeing him in a WWE ring once again after nearly two decades.