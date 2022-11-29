X-Pac set to join 3 fellow WWE Hall of Famers on this week's NXT

X-Pac will be appearing on this week's edition of WWE NXT to help select the competitors of the Iron Survivor Challenge matches at the upcoming Deadline premium live event.

He will be appearing on the show alongside fellow Hall of Famers Madusa, Road Dogg, Molly Holly, and Shawn Michaels. The wrestling legends will be on this week's edition of NXT to officially announce the members of the Iron Survivor Challenge matches at NXT Deadline.

The premium live event will air on December 10th and the winners of the Iron Survivor Challenge will earn future title shots.

BREAKING: @TheRealXPac will be the fourth WWE Hall of Famer to join @ShawnMichaels this Tuesday on #WWENXT to assist in the selection of the Iron Survivor Challenge competitors at #NXTDeadline!

Triple H on his plans to expand WWE NXT

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H plans to expand NXT globally and envisions an "almost World Cup scenario" for the brand moving forward.

He recently introduced the SmackDown World Cup on the blue brand, in which the winner of the tournament earns a shot at the Intercontinental Championship.

He spoke with LAD Bible TV and laid out his vision for NXT in the future, including his hope that the brand will travel around the world in the years ahead.

"So, NXT Europe, NXT Australia, NXT South Africa, South America, Mexico, [we will] eventually build that into a global system that will lead to almost a World Cup scenario," Triple H revealed. "The World Cup finals for NXT will one year be in London, the next year maybe Mexico City, and all the while really what you’re doing is building this fanbase for college football while you’re building stars for the major leagues which is RAW, SmackDown, WrestleMania, right. In India right now, we are the second biggest sport in India outside of Cricket. It’s massive already but imagine that scale when we have a brand on the ground of native Indian people having their own brand [and] one of them branches out and goes to RAW or SmackDown, headlines WrestleMania, it’s game-changing."

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse "The intent will be to take NXT Europe and bring that around the world. So, NXT Europe, NXT Australia, NXT South Africa, South America, Mexico."



- Triple H [LADbible TV] "The intent will be to take NXT Europe and bring that around the world. So, NXT Europe, NXT Australia, NXT South Africa, South America, Mexico."- Triple H [LADbible TV] https://t.co/aGEwSXgpAF

Sean Waltman (X-Pac) also recently appeared on RAW for a Degeneration-X reunion. Time will tell if any other legends return before the end of the year.

Are you excited to watch NXT Deadline? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

We asked Kurt Angle what Roman Reigns' weakness is right here

Poll : 0 votes