44-year-old star wrestles first match in 13 years at WWE show following recent return

A recently returned WWE Superstar wrestled his first match in 13 years at a WWE Live event in Kansas City. The name in question is Carlito.

The former United States Champion recently made his much-awaited return to the Stamford-based promotion during the six-man tag team match between LWO and Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits at the Fastlane Premium Live Event. Carlito helped Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar to emerge victorious against Lashley's team after the babyfaces were outnumbered in the contest.

The latest WWE SuperShow was stacked with several prominent stars, including Roman Reigns, LA Knight, Dominik Mysterio, and Seth Rollins. Carlito also had a match as he teamed up with LWO's Joaquin Wilde to take on The Street Profits. It marked the Puerto Rican star's first appearance at a WWE house show in 13 years.

The veteran's last outing at a Live event came on May 16, 2010, in Ontario, Canada.

During the 44-year-old's first run in World Wrestling Entertainment, he secured several titles, including the United States, the Intercontinental, and the Tag Team Championships.

Dutch Mantell believes Carlito is a 'mid-card' talent in WWE

After his appearance at Fastlane, the Stamford-based promotion announced that the multi-time champion would become a part of the SmackDown roster.

During the latest episode of the blue show, Carlito featured in a backstage segment with Bobby Lashley and challenged the latter to a match. However, The Street Profits came out of nowhere to attack the 44-year-old star.

Dutch Mantell discussed the backstage segment on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk. Based on his recent booking, the veteran manager believed Carlito was a mid-card act in World Wrestling Entertainment.

"You said he felt 'mid-card'? You know why he felt mid-card? Because he is mid-card. That's exactly why he felt like that because they didn't really; they just showed him [sic] a little issue with him and the Profits, and that's it."

Fans want the former United States Champion to lock horns with Bobby Lashley during this week's episode of SmackDown. Let's see what the Stamford-based promotion has in store for him.

