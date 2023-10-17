41-year-old WWE Superstar breaks silence after winning major title on RAW

The latest episode of WWE RAW was filled with surprises and some of the best matches as The Judgment Day recaptured the Undisputed Tag Team Championship. Damian Priest broke his silence on Twitter after the show.

Priest and Finn Balor went in a bout against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship on the latest edition of the red brand. As usual, the WWE Universe saw distractions from Dominik Mysterio throughout the bout. Sami Zayn had enough of Dirty Dom's tactics and came out to help his friends by laying out the NXT North American Champion.

Cody and Jey had the upper hand throughout the match. However, as soon as the bout was about to end, Jimmy Uso came out of nowhere and superkicked his brother while the referee was distracted, which gave Finn Balor the opportunity to hit Coupe de Grace and pin Jey Uso to become the two-time WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champion alongside Damian Priest.

The Archer of Infamy took to Twitter after the show to post a photo alongside his Judgment Day teammates. He flaunted his championships while calling himself the two-time Undisputed Tag Team Champion and said that the moment called for some celebration.

"2 time undisputed! This calls for some libations... #TheJudgmentDay," Priest shared.

You can check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Rhea Ripley talked about getting the Undisputed Tag Team Titles back before WWE RAW

In a recent interview with Sporting News Australia, Rhea Ripley talked about not being happy after Damian Priest and Finn Balor lost their WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship at Fastlane. The Eradicator also said that they were trying to get the titles back.

"I have Priest and Finn, who just lost the Undisputed Tag Team Championships, which I'm not happy about, and I know they're not either. And we're trying to get them back," Ripley said.

Even though Rhea Ripley was not present during the match, she must have planned out the whole thing with The Bloodline's interference. It remains to be seen what Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso will do now.

What did you think about The Judgment Day winning the Tag Team Titles once again? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.