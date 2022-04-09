Xavier Woods adds a new finishing move to his arsenal

In a recent episode of SmackDown, Xavier Woods fought Butch and won using a new finishing move.

Xavier Woods has been with WWE since 2010, beginning his journey on their developmental program in FCW before making his way to the main roster. In 2014, he formed one of WWE's most beloved stables, "The New Day," with former WWE Champions Kofi Kingston and Big E.

King Woods has been known to use an Honor Roll Finisher in the past. Now, the New Day member has found another move to add to his arsenal. In his latest tweet, Woods introduced the side step roll-up move as "Backwoods."

"Yes. I officially have officially added a new finishing maneuver to my repertoire. The small package is no more. The era of the BACKWOODS has begun. Everybody bout to get rolled up ... @wwe"

Austin Creed ✈️ Pax East @AustinCreedWins Yes. I officially have officially added a new finishing maneuver to my repertoire. The small package is no more. The era of the BACKWOODS has begun. Everybody bout to get rolled up.... @wwe Yes. I officially have officially added a new finishing maneuver to my repertoire. The small package is no more. The era of the BACKWOODS has begun. Everybody bout to get rolled up.... @wwe https://t.co/Igp4BLJWAr

The New Day had a match against Sheamus and Ridge Holland at WrestleMania 38, where they lost in a matter of minutes thanks to a ringside distraction by Butch.

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston are currently the only active members of The New Day

As we mentioned earlier, New Day consists of Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Big E. But recently, only the first two have been making appearances and participating in matches.

In March, E suffered a fatal neck injury after a bad fall during a match on SmackDown. Holland tossed him outside the ring with a botched belly-to-belly suplex. The former WWE Champion was wheeled out of the arena on a stretcher, assisted by medical personnel.

While E had a broken neck and fractured his C1 and C6 vertebrae, he would not need surgery. He is currently resting and recovering at home.

With Woods and Kingston active for the group, Big E regularly supports them through his social media. Meanwhile, the remaining two New Day members are likely to continue their feud with the Fight Night trio of Sheamus, Holland, and Butch on the blue brand.

What did you think of Woods' new move on SmackDown? Sound off in the comments below.

Who first called Triple H 'The Game'? More details here. Click and find out who!

Edited by Angana Roy