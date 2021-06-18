Xavier Woods declares for the next King of the Ring tournament

Xavier Woods has not made his desire to compete in a King of the Ring tournament a secret. In fact, he's been clamoring for a shot at King Corbin's crown so often the WWE Universe has been clamoring for the tournament's return just to see Woods get his wish.

It was recently reported that WWE is planning on bringing events like King of the Ring back in the near future, which most likely prompted this tweet from Xavier Woods earlier today.

"Been screaming into the void about #KOTR for years so time to shoot my shot. This work for people with the rumble so I'll try it... IM ANNOUNCING MYSELF AS THE FIRST CONTESTANT IN THE HOPEFULLY EVENTUAL KING OF THE RING TOURNAMENT (let's see if this sticks)," Xavier Woods tweeted.

Been screaming into the void about #KOTR for years so time to shoot my shot. This works for people with the rumble so I’ll try it...



IM ANNOUNCING MYSELF AS THE FIRST CONTESTANT IN THE HOPEFULLY EVENTUAL KING OF THE RING TOURNAMENT (let’s see if this sticks) — Austin #Creed4G4 - Future King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) June 17, 2021

Will Xavier Woods get his King of the Ring moment?

The King of the Ring crown has been a focus of storylines as of late on WWE SmackDown, where Baron Corbin and Shinsuke Nakamura have been feuding over the crown.

Nakamura and Corbin will face off for the fifth time this Friday night on SmackDown with the crown on the line. Once this storyline concludes, it should open the door for WWE to hold another King of the Ring tournament in the future.

If Xavier Woods is allowed to compete in the next tournament is going to be a heavy favorite to win among the WWE Universe. The company would be smart to capitalize on the movement Woods has created surrounding a tournament that has had minimal buzz in recent years.

Give me a tournament....#KOTR (not knights of the old republic but we can play afterwards) pic.twitter.com/xV5jZeIfP2 — Austin #Creed4G4 - Future King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) June 17, 2021

