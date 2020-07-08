Xavier Woods has hilarious reaction to Randy Orton's alliance with Zelina Vega's stable

Randy Orton joined forces with the stable last night on RAW.

Orton has been a part of several stables in his 18-year main roster stint in WWE.

Randy Orton

On last night's edition of WWE RAW, Randy Orton allied with Zelina Vega's stable and joined forces with Andrade and Angel Garza in a 6-Man Tag Team match. The trio ended up defeating Big Show and The Viking Raiders when all was said and done.

Vega went on to post a video clip on her official Twitter handle, featuring currently injured WWE performer Xavier Woods. The clip shows Woods screaming "she took Randy" multiple times. Woods has now responded to Vega's tweet, with a clip from an episode of RAW from years ago.

The clip shows The New Day cutting a promo on Randy Orton, and the latter can be seen having a hard time trying to contain his laughter over the trio's antics. Woods asks Orton how many stables he has been a part of. Check out the tweets below:

Randy Orton's illustrious career has seen him join a string of major factions

Randy Orton made his way to WWE's main roster way back in the spring of 2002. Mere months later, he became a part of Evolution, alongside Triple H, Ric Flair, and Batista. Orton went on to form his own faction years later, dubbed as The Legacy. The stable consisted of Orton, Ted Dibiase, and Cody Rhodes.

Around three years after The Legacy disbanded, Orton joined hands with Triple H at SummerSlam 2013, where The Game helped him cash in his Money In The Bank briefcase on Daniel Bryan, who had defeated John Cena for the WWE title mere minutes ago. The stable was later dubbed as The Authority. A few years down the line, Orton made his way into The Wyatt Family and later feuded with the leader Bray Wyatt over the WWE title, culminating in a match at WrestleMania which Orton won.

It would be interesting to see if Orton's alliance with Vega's stable on RAW was a one-off thing, or if we'll see more of the trio in the coming weeks.