Xavier Woods loses to 4-time champion who might turn heel soon on RAW

Xavier Woods put on a performance for the ages with Kofi Kingston not being present on the latest episode of RAW. He lost to a certain four-time champion who looks to be on the verge of a heel turn.

We are, of course, talking about none other than Drew McIntyre. As you may know, his demeanor has been changing in the last few weeks, even as he has teamed up with Matt Riddle in a feud against Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and to an extent, The Viking Raiders.

The two men Xavier Woods and Drew McIntyre had an incredible match on RAW. Despite the latter being the bigger man physically, it didn't lead to him dominating Woods. Instead, the former King of the Ring used his athleticism but ultimately fell short thanks to a Claymore Kick out of nowhere.

Many have speculated that Drew McIntyre will be turning heel soon. His partner Matt Riddle was taken off RAW and this weekend's live events following allegations he made at JFK Airport in New York City.

As for Woods, he was also without Kofi Kingston, and he got into a tense backstage confrontation with McIntyre, insulting him by telling him that his biggest moment was in front of an empty Performance Center.

He was referring to WrestleMania 36, when the Scottish Warrior defeated Brock Lesnar in an empty arena due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

