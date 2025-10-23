Xavier Woods’ new WWE deal sparks criticism from ex-employee:  "They're old, they're stale, and it's time to move on" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Xavier Woods signing a new deal with the company. He is an active member of the RAW roster.Fightful Select reported that the two parties came to an agreement over a new deal. Woods has been a member of the company since 2010. He saw great success as part of The New Day with team members Kofi Kingston and Big E. He also had a short stint as a singles wrestler, winning the King of the Ring. He and Kofi turned on E last year, marking the start of a heel run. During a recent episode of Writing with Russo, the writer noted that the problem was not just with Woods. He mentioned that there are several stars on the WWE roster that have been with the company for years without any creation plans. Russo recalled the territory days when wrestlers had a definite start date and end date to keep things fresh. He pointed out that there was absolutely nothing creative could do with the New Day member to renew fan interest in his storylines.&quot;It's not Xavier Woods. There's ten Xavier Woods right now in the WWE. My God! I mean, remember when it was the territories and people came in for a certain amount of time? They knew their start date and they knew their end date. My God, bro. People stay on the roster forever. And there's never anything you're gonna do for these people to give them a second life. And not just Xavier Woods, there's ten Xavier Woods in the WWE right now that you can do nothing more with. You've done everything you possibly could with them. They're old, they're stale, and it's time to move on. One of the reasons we're not moving on is we're not creating new stars. That's one of the big reasons we're not moving on. But what in God's name are you going to do to reinvent Xavier Woods at this point?&quot;Woods also confirmed his WWE contract renewal on social media. He took to Twitter to share the news with the fans and claimed that he would make the next chapter even more memorable. While using the quotes, please embed the video and credit Sportskeeda for the transcript.