Xavier Woods pins WWE Champion Bobby Lashley to kick off RAW

Monday Night RAW kicked off with a match between Bobby Lashley and Xavier Woods. The WWE Champion was looking for some redemption after he and his business associate MVP suffered a shocking loss at the hands of The New Day last week.

The match last week saw MVP make his in-ring return after being out of action for close to four months. However, he proved to be more of a hindrance for Bobby Lashley as he was pinned, giving New Day the win.

Nevertheless, The All Mighty walked into tonight's episode of the red brand with one thing on his mind and that was to crush Xavier Woods.

However, Woods had other plans for the WWE Champion and despite being dominated over for the majority of the match, Xavier Woods managed to pull a shocking upset by defeating Lashley in the ring.

It looked certain that Bobby Lashley would win after all the damage he had done, but a quick Xavier Woods managed to roll up the champion for the win, leaving Lashley completely stunned.

It certainly was a surprising start to Monday Night RAW. Bobby Lashley thought this would be an easy win for him, especially after what he did to Woods in their Hell in a Cell match.

This loss will definitely be weighing on the mind of the champion as he heads into Money in the Bank.

Bobby Lashley will face Kofi Kingston at Money in the Bank following his loss

His loss at the hands of Xavier Woods will certainly have a psychological effect on Bobby Lashley. In fact, the way the WWE Champion left the ring after his defeat just shows that he is already feeling said effects.

However, it will be in his best interests to shake it off and focus on what is to come this Sunday. Bobby Lashley will be defending his WWE Championship against another member of The New Day in Kofi Kingston.

While Xavier Woods is a talented superstar, Kofi Kingston is another beast altogether and he will be looking to become a two-time WWE Champion at Money in the Bank

