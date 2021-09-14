Xavier Woods reacts to Big E's WWE Championship win

Much like the rest of the wrestling world, it didn't take long for Xavier Woods to get online to congratulate Big E on his first WWE Championship win on Monday. Woods took to Twitter to not only celebrate his fellow New Day star's success, but also to share his thoughts on what it means for the rest of pro wrestling.

In a tweet posted the morning after WWE Raw, Woods cited Big E's personality and thoughtfulness as reasons why the new champion's win is good for the industry.

"Morning thoughts: @WWEBigE winning the title is really good for pro wrestling," wrote Woods. "He’s a genuine person who loves what he does and wants nothing but the best for everyone around him. Top tier human and I’m proud to call him my brother."

Big E had already racked up numerous accomplishments

While winning the WWE Championship has to be the highlight of his career so far, Big E has enjoyed a lot of success up to this point. In 2013, Big E defeated Seth Rollins to become the second NXT Champion in the title's history.

Since then, Big E has become a two-time Intercontinental Champion and a multi-time Tag Team Champion with his fellow New Day members, Woods and Kofi Kingston. In fact, one of those reigns holds the record for longest-ever in WWE at 483 days. All in all, Big E has won a total of eight tag team championships in WWE.

Like his partner Kingston, Big E now also holds the distinction of becoming a Triple Crown champion in the company. He has held a singles title, a tag title and, with his latest victory, a world championship.

What do you think about Woods' comments? Sound off below.

