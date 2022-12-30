Xavier Woods reacts to popular 25-year-old star's incredible move from a non-WWE event

WWE star Xavier Woods has reacted to El Hijo del Vikingo's incredible move from AAA Noche De Campeones.

During the show, Vikingo successfully defended his AAA Mega Championship against Bandido.

Taking to Twitter, Woods sent out a surprising reaction to the 25-year-old's move, which got fans talking on social media.

Check out Xavier Woods' reaction to El Hijo del Vikingo's tweet:

Vikingo is one of the best high-flying wrestlers on the planet right now and has been impressive on the Mexican wrestling scene.

He is currently competing under Lucha Libre AAA, where he won the vacant Mega Championship back in 2021. The belt was previously held by AEW star Kenny Omega, who was forced to vacate the title due to his injuries.

Vikingo also competed under IMPACT Wrestling from 2018-2020, courtesy of the promotion's working relationship with AAA.

Xavier Woods has expressed his interest in another match with Hurt Business

Xavier Woods recently expressed his interest in another match with The Hurt Business. Taking to Twitter, the WWE star congratulated Shelton Benjamin on his 20-year anniversary.

In his tweet, the New Day member asked Benjamin about the possibility of a Hurt Business reunion. The faction previously consisted of Bobby Lashley, MVP, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin. Woods wrote:

"20 years of the man who paved the way for me to be able to wrestle and be a video game nerd at the same time! Congrats @Sheltyb803 - when y’all wanna run back that thunderdome era Hurt Business vs New Day you let us know 😉"

Woods is currently one-half of the NXT Tag Team Champions alongside Kofi Kingston. At NXT Deadline, the New Day duo defeated Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson) to win the titles for the first time in their careers.

In doing so, The New Day also became the third WWE Tag Team Triple Crown winner. In Big E's absence, Woods and Kingston have also been appearing on SmackDown.

