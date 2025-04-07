Xavier Woods sends fiery warning ahead of WWE RAW title match

The coming WWE RAW episode is a big one for Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston. The duo, who have been ridiculed and booed by fans incessantly following their heel turn, have a huge title match. With that in mind, Woods has sent a fiery message.

The fiery message in question was shared on Instagram and was addressed to The War Raiders. The New Day is set to challenge the pairing of Erik and Ivar for the World Tag Team Championship. It's a huge match for Woods and Kingston, as they look to win their 13th tag title together.

Given the magnanimity of the situation, Xavier Woods took to Instagram to fire himself up. He shared a picture of a recent workout and claimed he was "motivated, moisturized, and unbothered." He later added that he and Kingston would pilage The War Raiders tomorrow and become tag champions once more.

"Motivated, Moisturized, & Unbothered. Tomorrow we pilage the War Raiders and become tag team champions AGAIN," wrote Woods.

The match is sure to be exciting, and considering The New Day's recent demeanor, they will likely not shy away from using some underhanded tactics. It will be interesting to see if they come out on top.

Xavier Woods claims he and Kofi Kingston will stop pretending to be satisfied

The New Day's heel turn came after a string of losses for both Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston. Despite being one of the greatest tag teams of all time, their form had wavered, and this inevitably led to them blaming everyone, including their former teammate, Big E.

Since then, Woods and Kingston have blasted fans for treating them like villains, especially after all they've done with the "power of positivity" over the years. With this in mind, Woods shared another post on Instagram, claiming that both he and Kingston will not "pretend to be satisfied anymore."

So far, this new attitude of The New Day hasn't really borne fruit. They've won some matches, but they've also lost their fair share. However, that could all change tonight on RAW.

