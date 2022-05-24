Xavier Woods sends out a warning to former NXT star ahead of crucial match

New Day member Xavier Woods has sent out a warning to Butch ahead of their six-man tag match this week.

He earlier confirmed that Kofi Kingston will be returning next week on Friday Night SmackDown along with a mystery partner. The three will be teaming up to take on Sheamus, the former Pete Dunne and Ridge Holland this week. Last week on the blue brand, Woods registered his second straight victory over Butch. The latter will be desperate to get his revenge on this upcoming episode.

The former TNA star took to Twitter to taunt his opponent over last week's defeat. He also stated that he will be settling things with Butch and his partners after getting the win in their upcoming match.

Austin Creed @AustinCreedWins twitter.com/wwe/status/152… WWE @WWE What's Butch up to?! What's Butch up to?! https://t.co/Obj0rQcFdb I imagine he’s mouth breathing someplace 🤷🏾‍♂️ and after we win this 6 man tag team match on Friday (special partner incoming) then we are D-O-N-E! It’s past time for me to get my reward for winning #KOTR - and a shot at the IC title doesn’t sound bad at all @ScrapDaddyAP I imagine he’s mouth breathing someplace 🤷🏾‍♂️ and after we win this 6 man tag team match on Friday (special partner incoming) then we are D-O-N-E! It’s past time for me to get my reward for winning #KOTR - and a shot at the IC title doesn’t sound bad at all @ScrapDaddyAP twitter.com/wwe/status/152…

Xavier Woods picks his least favorite move

Xavier Woods is a big fan of video games. He has found a good way to back up his WWE career as he is the host of WWE-adjacent YouTube channel UpUpDownDown.

Woods recently took to Twitter to post a video where he teaches players the art of creating "a more accurate" version of himself in WWE2k22. However, it might have been a fun excuse for the WWE Superstar to witness an increase in his rating in the game, which currently stands at 86.

Austin Creed @AustinCreedWins Tutorial on how to create a more accurate Xavier Woods in #WWE2k22 Tutorial on how to create a more accurate Xavier Woods in #WWE2k22 😉 https://t.co/ndTjLdvCxe

However, while editing the character's vast array of moves, he stated that he hates the signature finisher "Eat Defeat". The move requires a wrestler to put their boot on their opponent's chin. They then quickly fall back first to the mat while holding their opponent's arm, with their opponent's chin being slammed into their boot in the process.

Woods also labeled the finisher as his least favorite move in wrestling.

"This is, little known fact, my least favorite move in wrestling. I was forced to do this when I came to main roster, and I cannot stand it, haven't done it in maybe seven or eight years," said Woods.

As stated in his recent tweet, Woods seems interested in gaining some accolades in singles competition after his next match with his opponents this week.

The SmackDown star has never won a singles title in the WWE; it would be interesting for fans to witness a storyline where Woods chases a championship like the Intercontinental Title. First, however, he must overcome the Brawling Brutes.

We asked one of Adam Cole's opponents if he's the next Shawn Michaels. Check out his answer here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku