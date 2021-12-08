Xavier Woods set to return to UpUpDownDown after recent controversy

It appears that Xavier Woods will return to UpUpDownDown after an extended absence tomorrow.

Back in early November, it was reported by Fightful that the reason for the lack of content as of late on UpUpDownDown was because the talent taking part in the channel felt WWE was taking advantage of Xavier Woods. This led to everyone holding out until the company offered him a better deal.

Judging by today's tweet, it would appear something has happened between Xavier Woods and WWE in terms of a new deal, but that has yet to be confirmed. The official UpUpDownDown channel has tweeted the following:

"*clap emoji* ATTENTION *clap emoji* YOU *clap emoji* PEOPLE!! Join @AustinCreedWins tomorrow at 5PM ET/2PM PT for an EXCLUSIVE Livestream only on UpUpDownDown!! This is NOT A DRILL! Our *crown emoji* KING will be gaming from @G4TV HQ, and requests your attendance! You don't want to miss it!" UpUpDownDown tweeted.

UpUpDownDown @UpUpDwnDwn



This is NOT A DRILL!



Our 👑 KING will be gaming from



👉 youtu.be/GtkQJYaO88o 👏 ATTENTION 👏 YOU 👏 PEOPLE!! Join @AustinCreedWins tomorrow at 5PM ET/2PM PT for an EXCLUSIVE Livestream only on UpUpDownDown!!This is NOT A DRILL!Our 👑 KING will be gaming from @G4TV HQ, and requests your attendance! You don't want to miss it! 👏 ATTENTION 👏 YOU 👏 PEOPLE!! Join @AustinCreedWins tomorrow at 5PM ET/2PM PT for an EXCLUSIVE Livestream only on UpUpDownDown!!This is NOT A DRILL!Our 👑 KING will be gaming from @G4TV HQ, and requests your attendance! You don't want to miss it!👉 youtu.be/GtkQJYaO88o https://t.co/fGSgtvrLdP

Xavier Woods returns to UpUpDownDown from G4 Headquarters

The King of WWE returning to UpUpDownDown is a win for fans of Xavier Woods and the channel itself. If Woods secured a better deal for himself in the process, that's even better.

Xavier Woods commented further on his return to UpUpDownDown tomorrow but didn't elaborate on if this would be the norm or not going forward, tweeting out:

"Gonna chat with you guys a bit on @UpUpDwnDwn from @g4tv headquarters. Polly gonna play something as well. Y'all wanna get down on halo or Mario kart?" Xavier Woods tweeted.

Make sure to tune into UpUpDownDown tomorrow at 5 PM EST to catch the return of Xavier Woods and support the King of WWE.

Also Read Article Continues below

What are your thoughts on Xavier Woods returning to UpUpDownDown? Do you hope this is the beginning of regular content returning to the channel? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Edited by Genci Papraniku

LIVE POLL Q. Are you a fan of Xavier Wood's UpUpDownDown YouTube channel? Yes No 3 votes so far