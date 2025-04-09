Xavier Woods shares hilarious jab at WWE fan over a photo of his father

The New Day again ruined the mood for some at WWE RAW on Monday. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston have repackaged themselves as a pair of heinous heels, and their antics have worsened since disrespecting Big E. Now Woods has publicly taken a shot at one fan and his father.

Monday's RAW saw The New Day fail to dethrone The War Raiders of the World Tag Team Championship. Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe did guest commentary for the match. At the eight-minute mark, the match ended in a DQ after Woods brought a steel chair into the ring, only for Ivar to take it from him and deck him with it as the referee caught the strike. The heels destroyed the babyfaces post-match.

The WWE Universe has been disappointed with Kofi and Xavier for months. This continued on RAW, with many fans taking to social media to express frustration with their former role models. One fan took to X with a photo of him and his father relaxing at home while watching RAW, perhaps in their pajamas. Woods responded and mocked the fan.

"Is that your dad in his underwear? And you posted it on purpose? That's wild," Xavier Woods wrote.

A win at WrestleMania would mark The New Day's 13th tag team title reign together. Kingston would become a 16-time tag team champion, and Woods would secure his 14th reign if you count developmental.

The New Day is rumored for WWE WrestleMania 41

The New Day once again failed to become WWE World Tag Team Champions on Monday's RAW. Rumors of another title shot at WrestleMania 41 have now increased.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defeated the returning New Catch Republic on RAW from London last week. This set up this week's title shot, which ended in DQ. It's believed they will get another shot at Erik and Ivar during WrestleMania 41, but The Wrestling Observer recently reported that the match may be saved for RAW After WrestleMania.

According to The Observer, The Street Profits are also set to defend the WWE Tag Team Championship in Las Vegas. A multi-team match was considered, with The Motor City Machine Guns, Pretty Deadly, Los Garza, and DIY as challengers.

