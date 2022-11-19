Xavier Woods showcases new look when confronted by faction backstage on WWE SmackDown

One half of New Day, Xavier Woods is ready to move on to the next chapter on WWE SmackDown. Woods appeared with a brand new look on tonight's episode of SmackDown when confronted by the Imperium faction, led by Gunther.

King Woods showcased a thin mustache alongside Kofi Kingston and wasn't in the best mood as The Usos broke their record. Last week on the blue brand, The Usos retained their undisputed Tag Team Championship against Woods and Kingston. New Day previously held the tag team title for an astonishing 483 days. After Kingston and Woods put everything on the line, Jimmy and Jey outclassed the latter by surpassing their legacy to become the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions in the company's history.

Nonetheless, Xavier Woods' looked sharp and confident as New Day stood tall against Gunther and his boys ahead of their clash on WWE SmackDown. The Imperium claimed that New Day has made a mockery of the sport because of their gimmicks, including "stupid dance" moves that made them look like "clowns."

However, Woods and Kofi Kingston had the last laugh on Gunther and his boys ahead of their match on SmackDown.

The funniest part of the confrontation between New Day and Imperium came into existence when Kingston said that the current Intercontinental Champion looked like Lurch from The Addams Family.

What do you think of Xavier Woods' new look on tonight's SmackDown? Sound off in the comment section below.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Click here to find out who Drew McIntyre thinks will win the Royal Rumble. She's a real powerhouse!

Poll : 0 votes