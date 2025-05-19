  • home icon
  Xavier Woods shows off incredible transformation amid recent title criticism

Xavier Woods shows off incredible transformation amid recent title criticism

By Sunil Joseph
Modified May 19, 2025 01:17 GMT
Xavier Woods is one half of the current World Tag Team Champions
Xavier Woods is one half of the current World Tag Team Champions (Source: Xavier Woods on X)

Xavier Woods has come under a bit of criticism recently. Amid this criticism, he has shown off his incredible physical transformation.

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston have reached the next level of performance ever since they turned heel last year. They shifted into high gear, refocused themselves, and regained the World Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 41. However, shortly after winning the tag titles, The New Day has been criticized by fans for not defending the titles. They have not even offered a rematch to the War Raiders, whom they beat to win the titles.

However, these criticisms don't seem to bother Woods, who posted a picture on his social media showcasing his ripped transformation. The WWE star captioned the post as follows:

"Deconstruction is necessary before rebuilding #ThankGodForTheNewDay."

Check out his post below:

Xavier Woods recently lashed out at a WWE fan

During his days as a baby face, Xavier Woods was known for being a fun, carefree person who just liked to enjoy himself and have a good time. Fans caught a glimpse of this side when he was backstage at WrestleMania 35 and he was having the time of his life singing Batista's iconic theme song I Walk Alone as a fan. He posted the clip online for the world to see

Recently, the band that wrote the song, Saliva, performed it during one of their shows. A fan shared the clip on social media, claiming that Woods had ruined it for him with his performance. The tag team Champion didn't hesitate to lash out at the fan for his comment.

"If my enjoyment of something ruins it for you, then you need a stronger belief system," Woods tweeted.
Check out his tweet below:

It will be interesting to see how long The New Day manage to remain tag team champions.

Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

