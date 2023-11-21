Xia Li sends a three-word message to 27-year-old star ahead of major WWE title match

WWE Superstar Xia Li has sent a strong message to her current rival ahead of their title match on NXT.

The Chinese wrestler has been with World Wrestling Entertainment for quite some time, but since her rivalry against the veteran Becky Lynch started, Li has been in the limelight.

The 35-year-old female star is also on the hunt for the NXT Women's Championship. After defeating The Man at Halloween Havoc, Lyra Valkyria appeared in the ring on the November 7 edition of NXT to address the fans.

However, the 27-year-old star's moment with the NXT Universe was disrupted by Li. The two women also indulged in The Warriors Tea Ceremony on the November 14 episode of NXT.

Xia Li introduced the custom to Lyra Valkyria, explaining its significance in the warrior culture as a way to honor one's opponent before engaging in combat.

However, the NXT Women's Champion remained hesitant to participate, declining to partake in the ceremony. This refusal fueled Xia's determination, promising Valkyria an unforgiving approach in their upcoming battle if she persisted in her objection.

Ahead of their title match, the 35-year-old star sent a three-word message to Lyra Valkyria.

"See you tonight.⚔️👿⚔️," she wrote.

Check out her tweet below:

Xia Li's booking criticized by WWE veteran

The former WWE writer Vince Russo spoke about Li's booking after she knocked out Indi Hartwell with a Spinning Heel kick on an episode of RAW. Apart from Hartwell, Candice LeRae and Becky Lynch have also been victims of the Chinese star's kick.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo asserted that resorting to mere physical tactics, such as "knocking people out," is not an effective strategy for propelling a wrestler to stardom.

"See that’s where they are stupid bro, because now you definitely know it’s an angle, you know, the first time, you know, there was…but now it’s like okay bro, so she’s gonna knock everybody out and that’s gonna get her over how?" Vince Russo said.

Check out the full video below:

It remains to be seen if Lyra Valkyria successfully defends her NXT women's title against the 35-year-old star.

