Xia Li’s booking criticized by WWE veteran after she brutally knocks out RAW Superstar (Exclusive) 

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, Xia Li defeated Indi Hartwell in a singles match after knocking her out with her signature Spinning Heel Kick. While it was a massive win for Li that set her up for a match with Becky Lynch next week, the former WWE head writer Vince Russo was not pleased by how the company got there.

This is the third week in a row where the Chinese superstar has knocked a fellow superstar out with the Spinning Heel Kick. She had previously defeated Hartwell’s former partner, Candice LeRae, in the same manner and also attacked Becky Lynch last week as she made her entrance for the Battle Royal to become the number one contender for the Women's World Championship.

After taking out a third straight superstar with her move, Li was attacked by The Man, and a match between the two was made official for RAW next week. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Vince Russo said that just knocking people out would not get the former NXT Superstar over.

“See that’s where they are stupid bro, because now you definitely know it’s an angle, you know, the first time, you know, there was…but now it’s like okay bro, so she’s gonna knock everybody out and that’s gonna get her over how? How is that going to get her over, bro, that she knocks everybody out?” Vince Russo said. [28:41 - 28:58]

With Xia Li set to compete in the biggest match of her career on the main roster against a Women's Grand Slam Champion, it will be interesting to see how she goes against one of the biggest stars in the world.

