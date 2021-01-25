"Y’all don’t even know how good Gable is" - Dax Harwood on WWE star Chad Gable's potential

Throughout their careers, Chad Gable and Dax Harwood have excelled as tag team wrestlers in WWE. Whereas Harwood has left the company and thrived in AEW, Gable has stayed. The former WWE NXT Tag Team Champion has arguably been underutilized on the main roster. But Harwood took to Twitter to praise Gable's wrestling skills.

In a Tweet on Dax Harwood's Twitter page, he complimented Gable and teased the fans. As a former AEW (and WWE) tag team champion, Harwood is an elite tag team wrestler. Likewise, Gable has won tag team gold on all three brands of the WWE main roster.

Y’all don’t even know how good Gable is. Hopefully, in the near future, he’ll be able to show the world.... https://t.co/FBRkOnm0iU — Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) January 24, 2021

In the Tweet, Harwood wrote that people don't know how talented the former Shorty G is. He also teased that Gable could properly showcase his talent outside of WWE.

"Y'all don't even know how good Gable is. Hopefully, in the near future, he'll be able to show the world...."

Harwood's Tweet was in response to a fan who wrote that they want AEW to sign Gable. Surely, the FTR star has caused some buzz in the wrestling world by praising Gable.

Would WWE's Chad Gable be a good fit for AEW?

Chad Gable and Gentleman Jack Gallagher in WWE

The tweet from the fan stemmed from a recent watch along on AdFreeShows of the match between The Revival and American Alpha from WWE NXT TakeOver: Dallas in 2016.

During the stream, Harwood openly said he thinks that Gable belongs in AEW. He again complimented Gable's legitimate athleticism. The comments caused many fans to dream of Gable's potential success in AEW.

What do you think of the possibility of Gable leaving WWE? Would you like to see him have a run in AEW? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.