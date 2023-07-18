"Yeah, you did" - Rhea Ripley takes a major shot at WWE Superstar following RAW

Rhea Ripley recently took to Twitter to take a jab at fellow WWE star Raquel Rodriguez. On this week's RAW, Rodriguez and Liv Morgan lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

Following the show, Rodriguez sent out a tweet, apologizing to her tag team partner for letting her down. The 32-year-old also claimed that she tried her best to retain the title.

In response to the same post, Ripley took a shot at the now-former tag team champion by agreeing to her statement that she indeed let Morgan down.

"Yeah, you did," wrote Ripley.

Raquel Rodriguez and Morgan had a rough night on this week's RAW. The two engaged in a brawl with The Eradicator backstage and ended up losing the Women's Tag Team Championship to Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green.

Throughout the title bout, Deville and Green targeted Rodriguez's injured knee. A second Unprettier, followed by a knee strike from Deville, got the job done for the newly crowned champions.

Dominik Mysterio believes that Rhea Ripley will win every championship in WWE

Rhea Ripley has already accomplished a lot throughout her professional wrestling career. Her Judgment Day stablemate Dominik Mysterio believes that The Eradicator will capture a men's championship in the future.

In an interview with Metro, Mysterio noted that Ripley already has 10-plus years of experience under her belt despite only being 26 years old. He said:

"Even though she’s 26 years old, she has 10-plus years of experience. She’s done so much, accomplished so much, she’s held every title in WWE, and she’s only 26! I give her another two years before she takes over all the men’s titles, it’s only a matter of time!"

Rhea Ripley is the reigning Women's World Champion and is expected to defend her title against Raquel Rodriguez at the upcoming SummerSlam premium live event.

