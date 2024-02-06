"Yeah he's getting fired" - WWE Universe reacts to current champion coming to the support of Cody Rhodes

The WWE Universe has been very vocal in their support of Cody Rhodes after the Rock seemingly stole his spot at WrestleMania XL. Joining the fans was the current United States Champion, Logan Paul, who showed his support on social media.

The American Nightmare looked set to take on Roman Reigns after winning the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble. However, on a recent episode of SmackDown, the former AEW EVP dropped a huge bomb.

He revealed that he would be going after the Tribal Chief but not at the Showcase of the Immortals. This was followed by The Rock making his return to the blue brand and confronting Roman Reigns. The two stared each other down as the former TNT Champion headed back to the locker room.

Shortly after the episode of SmackDown, it was announced that the Brahma Bull and the leader of the Bloodline would come face-to-face during the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Show.

Fans, however, are far from pleased with what has happened, as a large number of them would like to see the former WWE IC Champion finish his story. Logan Paul joined in on the support campaign on X/Twitter. Many felt it was a bold move by the internet celebrity.

Logan Paul discussed his fallout with WWE legend The Rock

Logan Paul has been involved in a few controversies in the past, with some of them causing public outrage.

One of these incidents took place in Japan. The WWE US Champion revealed that the latter incident led to the deterioration of his relationship with The Rock:

"You [Cena] and Dwayne, I think were the people I definitely looked up to a lot when I was trying to figure out the blueprint for my career that didn't exist. Dwayne especially, my idol... My hero and to the highest degree I wanted to be like Dwayne."

He added:

"We made content together, went mega-viral with 70 million views and 50 million views, and linked up a couple of times. I would have considered us acquaintances, at least. We were just great, and then Japan happened. I hurt him so much that he basically wanted nothing to do with me, and rightfully so, so I knew I let myself down, I knew I let my fans down, and I knew I let my family down, but my idol too. Man, it just stung so bad, and it wasn't like I got the call from him."

Logan Paul won the US Championship at Crown Jewel when he defeated Rey Mysterio. He defeated Kevin Owens at WWE Royal Rumble and it remains to be seen what Triple H has planned for him at WrestleMania.

