"Yeah, that was pretty crazy"- Bayley shares her opinion on facing Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair at Survivor Series

WWE Superstar Bayley recently spoke about her 2023 Survivor Series WarGames match against Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and Shotzi.

Last year at Survivor Series, Damage CTRL was defeated by the team of Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and Shotzi. The Role Model was kicked out from the heel faction earlier this year when she confronted IYO SKY, Kairi Sane, and Asuka. Following that incident, the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble winner choose SKY as her challenger for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania XL.

During an interview with Alex McCarthy of Daily Sports, The Role Model opened up about her Survivor Series WarGames match against Lynch, Flair, Belair, and Shotzi, and she stated how crazy it was for her. Bayley added how it was different, as she faced The Man and The Queen together for a single match.

"Yeah, that was pretty crazy. We had Becky in the WarGames before, and Bianca I guess too. But both years, it was mine, and Bianca's story it was, it was Bianca versus Damage CTRL. Like, that's what brought us to WarGames both years. And some people get lost in Becky being there and then Charlotte coming in, and now it's like, 'OK, now I have these history with these girls, and I have been a jerk to them,' you know when we came up together, but it was kind of like, 'I've created this monster, and I'm gonna freaking attack my past with it,'" she said. [H/T- Daily Mail Sports]

WWE Superstar Bayley spoke about her rivalry with Bianca Belair

The first-ever WWE Women's Grand Slam Champion, Bayley, shared her honest opinion on her rivalry with Bianca Belair.

The Role Model returned at SummerSlam 2022 and created Damage CTRL alongside Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. Together, the hell stable confronted The EST after her match against Becky Lynch at The Biggest Party of the Summer. Since then, Belair has been feuding with the faction.

In continuation of the same interview, The Role Model asserted that The EST of WWE has been her opponent from the very beginning and that she was the one who kept pushing Damage CTRL to its limits.

"So I think that was the coolest thing, and Bianca has been there since day one and along for the ride the whole time and kind of pushing us to our limits. It was like, 'Alright, well, we got we got you last year, so what's better about this team now? Well, we got Asuka and Kairi, so let me show you what we can do.' I loved having Shotzi there because she's wild, I know that was a big deal for her. So it was nice to have her in there." [H/T Daily Mail Sports]

It would be exciting to see if Bayley can become the next WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania XL or not.

