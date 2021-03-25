"I’m good"- Top Superstar reveals he was excited to take a German Suplex from Brock Lesnar

WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan had tons of praise for Brock Lesnar in his latest interview with Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT.

Daniel Bryan spoke in detail with Alex McCarthy about his Survivor Series 2018 battle with Brock Lesnar. The outing was an interbrand match pitting the top Champions of both RAW and SmackDown against each other.

Bryan stated that he's extremely proud of his match against Brock Lesnar. Bryan also thinks that there's no one in the history of WWE who's been more excited to take a German Suplex from The Beast than him:

“That match is something that I’m really, really proud of and it was a test for me. I don’t think there’s been anybody in the history of WWE who’s been more excited to take a German Suplex from Brock Lesnar than me.

“Just to be like ‘Ok, let’s see! We got to see what I got here. Am I good?!’ German Suplex… ‘Yep, I’m good’ [laughs].”

“I don’t think anybody appreciates how great Brock Lesnar is and the mind that he brings to wrestling.



Daniel Bryan and Brock Lesnar beat the tar out of each other on that night

Daniel Bryan had beaten AJ Styles for the WWE title mere days before the 2018 Survivor Series event. Bryan turned heel in the process, entering the Survivor Series bout as a different, more villainous character. The WWE Universe was pretty excited to see a battle between Brock Lesnar and this new persona of Bryan.

Brock Lesnar dominated Bryan during the early moments of the match. It all changed when the official got in Lesnar's way. The ref was on the receiving end of an accidental hit by The Beast. Bryan seized the opportunity to hit Lesnar with a low blow.

The match lasted almost 20 minutes. There were moments when it looked like Bryan would steal a victory over Brock Lesnar. The Universal Champion came out victorious in the end with a thunderous F-5 on Bryan.

