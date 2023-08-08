"Yes!", "Hell no" – WWE fans split on Roman Reigns vacating his title amid injury reports

Roman Reigns reportedly sustained an injury during his WWE SummerSlam 2023 win over Jey Uso. With his immediate in-ring status uncertain, fans are torn on whether Reigns should vacate his title if he is sidelined for a long time.

Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer reported the information following the August 7 episode of RAW. According to WrestlingNewsCo, Meltzer said Reigns "got hurt" at some stage during the physical Tribal Combat bout. The severity of the injury is currently unknown.

Cultaholic Wrestling asked on Twitter whether Reigns should relinquish the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship if the injury is serious. The question prompted many fans to say that The Tribal Chief's title reign should end:

Stoned Wrestling Guy @weed_n_wrestlin @Cultaholic Yes! He needs to finish the story or whatever.

Robert Percy (He/Him/His) @astweetedbyRP @Cultaholic If it's bad, yes. Do a tournament to crown a new Universal Champion, and then when Roman is healthy again they can book a big match for it at a big PPV.

Ben @techpriestward @Cultaholic Yes. Have Cody win it then have American nightmare Vs tribal chief II at the next mania

Not everyone agreed that Reigns should be forced to give up his title. Some pointed out that the Bloodline leader rarely competes in televised matches, meaning yet another prolonged in-ring absence might not affect WWE's storylines too much:

Jamie Murphy @Jamie_Murphy8 @Cultaholic What difference does it make? He defends it once every 3-4 months anyway.

Youdontknowme @dajokerJTweezy @Cultaholic Why it's not like he defends it regularly anyway

One Twitter user suggested that Reigns relinquishing his title could lead to a Bloodline fatal four-way match, with the winner becoming The Tribal Chief. Another speculated that Damian Priest could cash in his Money in the Bank contract on Reigns instead of World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins:

Lloyd @laughoutlloyd25 @Cultaholic Yes. A good story can still be told where he blames the whole family for it as he was “carrying them”. Then that queues the Bloodline Fatal 4 Way for title of Tribal Chief.

At the time of writing, Reigns has held the Universal Championship for 1,073 days. His tenure as champion is the longest of any WWE star since Hulk Hogan held the world title for 1,474 days between 1984 and 1988.

Reigns previously relinquished the Universal Championship during his first reign with the title in 2018. On that occasion, he forfeited the title after being diagnosed with leukemia in real life for the second time.

WWE announces Roman Reigns' next appearance

Six days after his SummerSlam contest with Jey Uso, Roman Reigns is due to appear on the August 11 episode of SmackDown. WWE advertised The Head of the Table for the show during the August 7 episode of RAW.

In a short promo, WWE revealed that a 'Hail to the Chief' segment will take place on SmackDown. The episode is expected to feature all the fallout from SummerSlam, where Jimmy Uso betrayed his brother Jey to align with Reigns once again.

Friday's SmackDown will also include Austin Theory's United States Championship defense against Santos Escobar.

Do you think Roman Reigns should be forced to relinquish the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship if he is seriously injured?