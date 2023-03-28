“YESSSS!! PLEASE BE PURPLEEEEE” - Wrestling fans demand change in popular character after it's teased on WWE RAW

The wrestling world has insisted that WWE should bring back Finn Balor’s former moniker, “The Demon,” in a brand new purple theme based on The Judgment Day faction.

The inaugural Universal Champion appears to be reverting to his dark side for his Hell in a Cell match against Edge at WrestleMania. Balor warned his opponent about his "demons" in a recorded promo during tonight's Monday Night RAW.

The segment concluded with a lightning bolt and an image of Balor's signature Demon makeup. This time, however, the WWE Universe has demanded that The Demon bodypaint himself in purple because of him being a part of the Judgment Day stable.

This will be the first time in his World Wrestling Entertainment career that Balor will play the "Demon King" as a heel. Seeing the heel version of the popular gimmick will be interesting.

