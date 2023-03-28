Create

“YESSSS!! PLEASE BE PURPLEEEEE” - Wrestling fans demand change in popular character after it's teased on WWE RAW

By Akash Dhakite
Modified Mar 28, 2023 09:44 IST
WWE fans are ready for the upcoming WrestleMania Hollywood.
The wrestling world has insisted that WWE should bring back Finn Balor’s former moniker, “The Demon,” in a brand new purple theme based on The Judgment Day faction.

The inaugural Universal Champion appears to be reverting to his dark side for his Hell in a Cell match against Edge at WrestleMania. Balor warned his opponent about his "demons" in a recorded promo during tonight's Monday Night RAW.

THE DEMON IS BACK!@FinnBalor awaits @EdgeRatedR inside Hell in a Cell at #WrestleMania.#WWERaw https://t.co/e8jzZ9PrC8

The segment concluded with a lightning bolt and an image of Balor's signature Demon makeup. This time, however, the WWE Universe has demanded that The Demon bodypaint himself in purple because of him being a part of the Judgment Day stable.

Check out the fan reactions below:

Some fans wished to see Balor as the “purple demon” in the version of Judgment Day.

@WWE @FinnBalor @EdgeRatedR YESSSS!! PLEASE BE PURPLEEEEE
@WWE @FinnBalor @EdgeRatedR Purple and black demon please!!
@WWE @FinnBalor @EdgeRatedR I can't wait to see what the Judgement Day's version of the Demon looks like
@WWE @FinnBalor @EdgeRatedR Give me purple demon fin

A fan shared that the former Universal Champion should win against the Rated-R Superstar.

@WWE @FinnBalor @EdgeRatedR I speak for everyone we want finn balor to win

Another WWE fan mentioned that at WrestleMania Hollywood, it would be “Brood vs. Demon.”

@WWE @FinnBalor @EdgeRatedR Yes we’re getting Brood Vs Demon!!! 🔥🔥 https://t.co/J0lr40GZEZ

A fan also said that the Judgment Day version of Demon should do justice to Balor after losing to Roman Reigns two years ago.

@WWE @FinnBalor @EdgeRatedR He needs Justice after that Roman reigns match

This will be the first time in his World Wrestling Entertainment career that Balor will play the "Demon King" as a heel. Seeing the heel version of the popular gimmick will be interesting.

Do you think Balor’s Demon should be a purple one? Sound off in the comments section below.

