  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Ricky Starks
  • "YESSSSSSSSSS" - Female WWE star reacts to Ricky Starks' shock NXT debut

"YESSSSSSSSSS" - Female WWE star reacts to Ricky Starks' shock NXT debut

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Feb 12, 2025 04:00 GMT
Ricky Starks on NXT! (via WWE
Ricky Starks on NXT! (via WWE's X)

A female WWE star has reacted to Ricky Starks' shocking NXT debut. Jade Cargill took to her Instagram stories and seemed beyond happy over the big news.

Jade Cargill is quite close to Starks in real life and the duo had developed a close friendship over the years. Not long after reports came out stating that Starks had exited AEW, he showed up on NXT tonight.

Jade Cargill immediately went to her Instagram handle and sent a one-word message responding to Ricky Starks' shocking NXT debut. Here's a screengrab of her reaction:

"YESSSSSSSSSS."
also-read-trending Trending

Last year, Jade Cargill had a chat with Stephanie Chase and discussed her friendship with Starks in detail. Here's an excerpt from her comment:

"I want whatever Ricky Starks wants. He’s a star within himself. He’s relentless, his work ethic is unmatched. He just is himself. Promo game is spectacular. He’s my best friend in the industry. Wherever I [am], I’m like, ‘You have to come.’ When I say you have to come, if I have time off, I’m like, ‘Hey, come and train with me." [H/T Fightful]

Judging by her comment, it's no wonder Cargill is incredibly happy over Starks' moving to WWE. Now that Starks is on NXT, it remains to be seen how Shawn Michaels handles his character on TV in the coming months.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी