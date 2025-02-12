"YESSSSSSSSSS" - Female WWE star reacts to Ricky Starks' shock NXT debut

A female WWE star has reacted to Ricky Starks' shocking NXT debut. Jade Cargill took to her Instagram stories and seemed beyond happy over the big news.

Jade Cargill is quite close to Starks in real life and the duo had developed a close friendship over the years. Not long after reports came out stating that Starks had exited AEW, he showed up on NXT tonight.

Jade Cargill immediately went to her Instagram handle and sent a one-word message responding to Ricky Starks' shocking NXT debut. Here's a screengrab of her reaction:

"YESSSSSSSSSS."

Last year, Jade Cargill had a chat with Stephanie Chase and discussed her friendship with Starks in detail. Here's an excerpt from her comment:

"I want whatever Ricky Starks wants. He’s a star within himself. He’s relentless, his work ethic is unmatched. He just is himself. Promo game is spectacular. He’s my best friend in the industry. Wherever I [am], I’m like, ‘You have to come.’ When I say you have to come, if I have time off, I’m like, ‘Hey, come and train with me." [H/T Fightful]

Judging by her comment, it's no wonder Cargill is incredibly happy over Starks' moving to WWE. Now that Starks is on NXT, it remains to be seen how Shawn Michaels handles his character on TV in the coming months.

