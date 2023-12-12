Rhea Ripley made a clear example out of Maxxine Dupri on RAW this week to show Judgment Day how things are done. Post-match, she was confronted by a 31-year-old newcomer who looks to be her next challenger. And Ripley didn't hold her words back.

Ripley was unhappy with how things played out in the past week for The Judgment Day. She and Finn Balor were absent last week, and Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh lost to The Creed Brothers. "Dirty" Dom also lost the NXT North American title to Dragon Lee at the recent Deadline show.

31-year-old Ivy Nile accompanied her ally Maxxine Dupri to the ring and post-match, standing face-to-face with Rhea Ripley to tease being the next title challenger. Ripley said, "You ain't going to do s**t" to Nile. You can see Rhea Ripley mouthing the words in this post here.

It was a dominant performance from Ripley but not the breakout match Maxxine Dupri hoped for. It had a few botches in a short time, but it was probably expected as this was only Maxxine's sixth match ever and her second singles match overall.

In the meanwhile, Ivy Nile has impressed in her limited main roster appearances and will look to join The Creed Brothers in title pursuits.

Will Ivy Nile be a decisive opponent for Ripley? Sound off in the comments section below.

