"You b***h" - Chelsea Green's reaction to 30-year-old star almost breaking her record at the 2024 Royal Rumble

Chelsea Green has a unique Royal Rumble record that she recently shared, having the shortest individual time spent in a single Women's Royal Rumble Match. She admitted that it was a record she wanted to hold on to and insulted a WWE RAW Superstar who almost broke her record.

Chelsea Green spent five seconds inside the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match, breaking the record for the shortest time spent by any woman in a Rumble match in WWE history. However, the former Women's Tag Team Champion's record was tied this year when Valhalla was eliminated in five seconds by Nia Jax courtesy of some chaos involving R-Truth, who thought he was supposed to enter the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

In an episode of the Lightweights Podcast, Chelsea Green said that they cannot erase her from history and said "you b***h" to Valhalla for almost breaking her record:

"Hey, they can't erase me from history. They cannot erase me from history, and this year, Valhalla almost beat my record of 5 seconds and I was like 'You b***h. Don't you dare take that away from me, dang it.'" [11:33 - 11:46]

When asked what she would do to hold on to that record, Green said she would catapult herself over to keep it intact:

"Yeah. Are you kidding me? I will literally catapult myself over." [11:49 - 11:57]

You can watch the full video below:

What the future has in store for the Hot Mess remains to be seen.

Chelsea Green on being called one of Triple H's best re-hires

Chelsea Green has enjoyed considerably more television time and popularity since being re-hired by Triple H in 2023. However, according to Green herself, she had always been who she was.

The Hot Mess explained that she was not given that many opportunities to thrive in her previous run with WWE:

"I really was not given that many opportunities to thrive. But the opportunities I was given, I could have made something of it. I don't know how, now, but I absolutely could have, knowing what I know now, on the main roster in WWE and the three minutes I get in the ring. That's been blown up to, 'She's the best re-hire by Triple H.' I only wrestle for two to three minutes. It's what I do on my days off that makes people think that. What I do with those three minutes." [22:12 - 22:50]

The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion has done extremely well in her role so far, and her interactions with General Manager Adam Pearce on RAW are often one of the highlights of the show.

