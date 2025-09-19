"You b**hing again?" - WWE Legend Calls Out Bret Hart's V Controversial Triple H comments

A WWE legend has gone after Bert Hart after his controversial comments about Triple H. Hart took some shots at the Game recently.

In an interview on a live Q&A on Inside the Ropes in Manchester, Bret Hart made a controversial statement, saying that he felt that there was no Triple H match that he would consider great. This did not sit well with quite a few people, including WWE legend Big Vito Lograsso. He wrestled in WWE between 1991 and 1993 and again between 2005 to 2007. During his latter run, he was part of the Full Blooded Italians, working with Nunzio. Vito was also very successful in WCW, where he won the WCW Hardcore title twice and the WCW World Tag Team titles twice as well, with Johnny The Bull.

Vito decided to take to X and call out Hart for taking WWE's money as part of the legends deal, while also calling them out. He said that he was like Hart too, and wanted a paycheck, but he would prefer to earn it and enjoy it.

"@BretHart, You b**ching again ? If you are that upset with @WWE, Why do you go and take their money ? Why not cut your legends deal and and call it a day. @nodqdotcom @BigRayHernandez @HaminMediaGroup @WrestlingNewsCo @ringsidenews_ @TMZ @AEW @TripleH @ShawnMichaels @SportsCenter @SKWrestling_ @Cultaholic. I think at this point, the fans want to hear, @TheBigVitoBrand and his take on wrestling today. I am like you @BretHart, I wanna a paycheck, but at least I will enjoy earning it."

Bret Hart and Triple H have not always been on the best of terms

Bret Hart and Triple H were on opposing sides during the incident in Montreal back in 1997, that saw Hart finally leave WWE.

This year, Bret Hart was inducted into the Hall of Fame alongside Stone Cold Steve Austin during WrestleMania weekend for their famous Submission match. Triple H also headlined the class. During the presentation at WrestleMania, Hart visibly rolled his eyes after shaking hands with The Game.

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More

