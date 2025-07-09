"YOU BALD FRAUD" - Fans publicly blast Triple H after absent WWE star says he's not injured

WWE CCO Triple H received tons of negative responses to one of his old tweets about Tyler Bate that seemingly caught fans' attention recently. Fans aren't happy with The Game after Bate said he's not injured and is waiting to return to WWE TV.
On January 15, 2017, Tyler Bate defeated Pete Dunne to win the WWE United Kingdom Championship. Shortly after, Triple H put up a picture with Bate and William Regal on X, and called him the future of pro wrestling.
Fast forward eight years, and many feel Bate hasn't been used to his fullest potential on the main roster so far. He's been on a hiatus for a while now and confirmed in a recent post that he isn't injured.
Fans dug up The Game's old tweet praising Bate and didn't mince their words while criticizing him.
What did Tyler Bate say about Triple H back in 2017?
Shortly after becoming the WWE United Kingdom Champion, Tyler Bate appeared on The Buzzards Wrestling Podcast. The young gun had massive praise for the WWE CCO during the interview, as can be seen below:
"Everybody that I have met has been a huge help, like Triple H is a wonderful man. He's really helped me with adapting to the WWE style of performing. All the guys behind the scenes that you don't really see on TV more, like Matt Bloom, who's the Head Coach at the PC, he's been a huge help and William Regal as well. They're all fantastic and amazing at their jobs." [H/T - WrestlingInc.]
Unfortunately, Tyler Bate hasn't done much of note on the main roster since he was called up. He has yet to win his first title belt on the main roster. Here's hoping WWE listens to the fans and builds up Bate as a strong main roster character in the coming months.
