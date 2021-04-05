CM Punk challenged by top NJPW champion to a title match

Will Ospreay has challenged former WWE Superstar and Champion, CM Punk.

During the post-Sakura Genesis press conference, Ospreay called out Punk and revealed that the latter was once interested in facing The Commonwealth Kingpin.

During the press conference, Ospreay claimed that if Punk really wants to prove himself as the 'Best in the World' then he is more than welcome to challenge for the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion.

I had 6 points I wanted to talk about:

• Separation of IWGP World title

• The United Empire limits

• The @RevProUK Title

• How to make a World Champion

• Shingo

• Okada



I also spoke about Stardom, Drew McIntyre & CM Punk.



WATCH HEREhttps://t.co/yukwFJhu6p pic.twitter.com/GQppahTNkf — ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) April 5, 2021

The newly crowned IWGP World Heavyweight Champion also took shots at CM Punk by stating that he was "the best in the bad bunch". Ospreay further invited Punk to make his way to Japan and challenged him to take the world title from him:

"Before I was the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, a man who sparked the whole industry of getting the wrestling world interested in, named CM Punk, was interested in facing Will Ospreay. Now I have the biggest prize in pro wrestling, so if you really are wanting to prove to yourself that you're the best in the world but where in my opinion, you were just probably the best in the bad bunch. Come over here and come take this because no one's going to be able to take this from me."

CM Punk retired from professional wrestling after he departed from WWE in 2014. Since then, Punk has transitioned from the world of pro wrestling to Mixed Martial Arts.

After a short stint as a UFC fighter, Punk started providing commentary for Cage Fury Fighting Championships and currently works for the promotion.

Could Will Ospreay defend the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk?

Advertisement

At the recently concluded Sakura Genesis show, Will Ospreay won the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship from Kota Ibushi. The leader of the United Empire is currently scheduled to defend his title against Shingo Takagi at Wrestling Dontaku.

A match between Ospreay and CM Punk is very unlikely at the moment. However, if Punk ever decides to make his return to pro wrestling, the former WWE Champion could cross paths with the reigning IWGP World Heavyweight Champion.

Of course, that will depend on which promotion Punk chooses for a potential return to professional wrestling.