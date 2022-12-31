"You did a better job at me than I did it myself" - Details on WWE legend meeting Goldberg for the first time (Exclusive)

Dan Severn recently recalled his first meeting with WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg, where the latter praised him for inspiring his on-screen character.

Golberg is one of wrestling's most dangerous performers, having dominated his opponents in both WCW and WWE. His entrance itself, where he comes out screaming, is enough to send shivers down the spine of his rivals. Interestingly, the former Universal Champion got the idea for his entrance and character from WWE legend Dan Severn.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Severn recalled the details of his first meeting with Goldberg in California. The 64-year-old revealed that they were exchanging stories about their time in the wrestling business when Goldberg thanked him out of nowhere. When Severn inquired, the former WCW Champion stated that his work in the UFC had inspired his on-screen character.

Furthermore, Dan Severn added that he responded to Goldberg by saying he had done a better job of portraying him than he could do himself.

"When I first met Bill Goldberg for the first time, it was in California. Can't even remember what it was. It was like a business luncheon. I had never met him before. So, we were kind of meeting and exchanging stories back and forth, and about halfway through, he just nudges me on the shoulder and goes, 'thanks.' And I got for what? And he's like, 'Dude; I was you. I watched you in Ultimate Fighting Championship; I saw how you did those crazy antics, screaming out stuff.' He was like I was basically playing the role of you. And I just laugh and go, 'You did a better job at me than I did it myself," said Dan Severn. (2:45 - 3:36)

Check out the full video below:

WWE legend Goldberg will soon become a free agent

Goldberg last wrestled for WWE at Elimination Chamber 2022, where he unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. Since then, the former Universal Champion has been away from the promotion, after which fans began speculating about his status with the global juggernaut.

A few days back, a report emerged per which Goldberg's contract is set to expire by the end of the year. However, it was also noted that the WCW legend might end up extending his association with WWE in the future. Considering how successful Goldberg's run with the promotion has been, it's safe to say we might see him back on our TV screens sooner rather than later.

Do you think Goldberg will extend his contract with the global juggernaut? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Remember the cameraman that Bray Wyatt attacked? He broke his silence right here.

Poll : 0 votes