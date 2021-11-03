"You better watch how you talk about me" - Dominik Mysterio's daunting message to WWE Superstar

Dominik Mysterio took to Twitter to send a threatening message to Austin Theory following this week's RAW.

Austin Theory drew first blood on social media by accusing Dominik of ruining an 'iconic moment' for him on RAW.

Theory posted the following:

"Never thought I'd get the chance to face @reymysterio, too bad his son had to ruin such an iconic moment in my career!" wrote Theory.

Austin White @austintheory1 Never thought I’d get the chance to face @reymysterio , too bad his son had to ruin such an iconic moment in my career! #WWERaw Never thought I’d get the chance to face @reymysterio , too bad his son had to ruin such an iconic moment in my career! #WWERaw https://t.co/zqvblJ7fSw

Dominik quickly responded to Theory's tweet and wasn't appreciative of the former NXT star's statements. Here's what Rey Mysterio's son tweeted out:

"You better watch how you talk about me, otherwise the next time I see you it'll be worse than just a slap," tweeted Dominik.

Dominik @DomMysterio35 Austin White @austintheory1 Never thought I’d get the chance to face @reymysterio , too bad his son had to ruin such an iconic moment in my career! #WWERaw Never thought I’d get the chance to face @reymysterio , too bad his son had to ruin such an iconic moment in my career! #WWERaw https://t.co/zqvblJ7fSw You better watch how you talk about me, otherwise the next time I see you it’ll be worse than just a slap. 👋👋 twitter.com/austintheory1/… You better watch how you talk about me, otherwise the next time I see you it’ll be worse than just a slap. 👋👋 twitter.com/austintheory1/…

Rey Mysterio faced Austin Theory in singles competition on the latest installment of RAW, and Dominik unsurprisingly got involved in the match. Dominik slapped Austin Theory from the ringside area, and unfortunately for him, the referee spotted the attack and disqualified Rey Mysterio.

While Austin managed to get a big win in the books, the finish continued the build towards Dominik's rumored heel turn.

Vince Russo's idea for Dominik Mysterio's heel turn

Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone spoke about Dominik Mysterio in this week's Legion of RAW, and the former WWE head writer revealed how WWE should book the 24-year-old superstar's heel turn.

Russo was honest with his assessment and felt Dominik Mysterio didn't come off looking like a superstar on TV. Vince Russo said WWE needed to get a heel star in Dominik's ears, who could influence the young talent to turn on his father.

Vince Russo stated that Dominik looked like a 'babyface kid' and that the company would need to work extra hard while booking the expected heel turn.

Here's an excerpt from the most recent 'Legion of RAW' episode:

"He looks like a babyface kid who is on the roster because Rey Mysterio is his dad. That's the truth. So, if you want to get somebody, you want to get a heel to get in his ear, and point out all of Rey Mysterio's flaws, how he left him when he was a kid. You didn't have a relationship with your father until you were 17 years old, bro. Come on! And what do you think? He was just out on the road wrestling? Really, bro? That's what you've got to do. Otherwise, you've got a babyface kid that you're now going to make a heel? Nobody is going to buy that," explained Russo.

Dominik Mysterio has gradually started to show hellish tendencies, and all roads expectedly lead to him betraying his father somewhere down the line.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Do you think Dominik Mysterio is set for a heel turn in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Did you know another former WWE star was considered to play 'fake Undertaker'? Find out right here.

Edited by Ryan K Boman