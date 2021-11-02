"You look like a kid wearing a hoodie" – Former WWE personality feels Dominik does not look like a star (Exclusive)

Vince Russo said Dominik Mysterio doesn't look like a superstar just yet during the latest episode of Sportskeed Wrestling's Legion of RAW.

The former WWE writer and Dr. Chris Featherstone were back again to review this week's RAW, and Russo specifically spoke about his problems with Dominik.

Russo said that, back in his day, the most critical requirement to become a superstar was to have an ideal look. The outspoken personality wasn't convinced by Dominik walking out wearing a hoodie, bluntly stating that Rey Mysterio's son came off looking like a kid.

"I swear to god, there was always a rule of thumb back in my day. If you want to be a star, the first thing you have to do is look like a star. Bro, why is Dominick wearing a hoodie out there? Like, he is wearing a hoodie? Bro, you are on television. Has anybody told Dominik he's on television? Bro, you are on prime-time television, bro! Look like somebody. You look like a kid wearing a hoodie!" said Russo.

Vince Russo explains how WWE should turn Dominik Mysterio heel

Vince Russo's most significant criticism of Dominik was his look, and he felt that WWE needs to do a lot more to make him a convincing heel.

Russo was responsible for David Flair turning heel in WCW. He recalled how he convinced Ric Flair's son to go against his father on TV. Vince Russo said WWE needed to get another heel in the mix to influence Dominik and advance the expected heel storyline.

Russo pitched the idea of having a heel get into Dominik's ear, which would lead to the 24-year-old turning on his legendary father.

"Bro, the kid looks like a kid. That's part of the problem. So, now they want him to be a heel? I don't want to sit here and put myself over, but David Flair looked like a kid. The story was that this brash, arrogant New Yorker got a hold of him to get to his old man, and I convinced David that his dad didn't give a crap about him. It was all about him, and I kind of drove David nuts. That's what you need here, bro."

"He looks like a babyface kid who is on the roster because Rey Mysterio is his dad. That's the truth. So, if you want to get somebody, you want to get a heel to get in his ear, and point out all of Rey Mysterio's flaws, how he left him when he was a kid. You didn't have a relationship with your father until you were 17 years old, bro. Come on! And what do you think? He was just out on the road wrestling? Really, bro? That's what you've got to do. Otherwise, you've got a babyface kid that you're now going to make a heel? Nobody is going to buy that."

According to Vince Russo, WWE should book a superstar to brainwash Dominik. Russo believes it's the only way to accomplish a successful heel turn for the young WWE star.

What are your opinions on Dominik Mysterio's look and future as a potential heel in the WWE?

