"You are brain dead" - 61-year-old veteran calls out WWE RAW announcers following Alexa Bliss' segment with Uncle Howdy (Exclusive)

On this week's WWE RAW, Alexa Bliss was confronted by Uncle Howdy after she called out Bianca Belair.

Bliss was recently unsuccessful in capturing the RAW Women's Championship from The EST. Following the bout, she launched a brutal assault on the champion, seemingly embracing her dark side again.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo mentioned the issue with the RAW commentary team after the Uncle Howdy segment.

"I'm right smack in the middle of writing a show, okay? When something happens and I come back, I write a note to the announcers. Make sure you discuss what just happened. Bro, we do the Uncle Howdy thing, they go abruptly to break, we come back, we come back, neither of the boneheads sitting ringside say anything. I guess Uncle Howdy don't mean nothing. You are brain dead bro, you are freaking brain dead," said Vince Russo.

Russo further expressed his frustrations towards the segment and how WWE failed to capitalize on it after the commercial break.

"You set this whole elaborate thing up, Alexa Bliss on the table. Here's Uncle Howdy, you cut to commercial break, you come back, you don't even bring it up. What is wrong with you? What kind of excuse is that? If Vince Russo is sitting in the room, what kind of excuse you gonna give me for that, bro? We want people to forget about it?" added Vince Russo. [31:30 - 33:26]

Alexa Bliss sent a cryptic message on social media after WWE RAW

In the aftermath of WWE RAW, Alexa Bliss sent another cryptic message, courtesy of her Instagram and Twitter handles.

The former RAW Women's Champion posted a photo of herself from this week's show. Her choice of caption was interesting, to say the least. Bliss wrote:

"I am the face of Evil."

Bliss' feud with Belair seems far from over. The two women could potentially run it back in a rematch.

