"I am the face of Evil" - Alexa Bliss sends another cryptic message being confronted by Uncle Howdy on WWE RAW

On this week's WWE RAW, Alexa Bliss was involved in a major segment with Uncle Howdy.

The former RAW Women's Champion called out Bianca Belair following their recent title match. She mentioned that The EST only needed to worry about Bliss, not Bray Wyatt or Uncle Howdy. During the segment, she said that she was the face of evil and had the world in her hands. The latter is, of course, a phrase associated with Wyatt.

She put Belair on notice by stating that she had no regrets about her actions and was ready to tear more scars into the RAW Women's Champion before taking the title away.

Alexa took to Instagram to send a cryptic message after the show, again labeling herself as the "face of Evil."

"I am the face of Evil," wrote Bliss.

Check out Bliss' Instagram post below:

Bliss is a former three-time RAW Women's Champion. She has also held the SmackDown Women's Title and will aim to win another singles championship in 2023.

If you're interested in sports betting, the Buffalo Bills play the Miami Dolphins this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Make Your First Deposit. Bet $5+ on any sports pre-game ML, and get $150 if Your Bet Wins on Draft Kings.

Dress like The EST! Official Bianca Belair merchandise is available HERE

Alexa Bliss claimed that she was in control in her post-RAW interview

In the aftermath of this week's episode of WWE RAW, Byron Saxton interviewed Alexa Bliss on RAW Talk.

She was asked about the confrontation with Uncle Howdy. The former RAW Women's Champion seemed very confident and claimed not to be afraid of him.

She further clarified that her focus was on Bianca Belair and the RAW Women's Championship. Bliss said:

"Yeah, Uncle Howdy comes out here and tries to scare me? It was a nice try, but I embrace my demons and I revel in what I am. I am not afraid of him. My focus is on Bianca and the RAW Women's Championship because I am the one in control here. Not him! Me!"

Uncle Howdy has previously appeared on SmackDown and has gotten involved in Bray Wyatt's feud with LA Knight. He also attacked Wyatt with a Sister Abigail.

Do you think Alexa Bliss will once again join forces with Bray Wyatt? Sound off in the comment section below.

Recommended Video Here are some WWE stars who were injured at the worst possible time.

Poll : 0 votes