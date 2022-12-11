"You can just learn so much from that girl" - 24-year-old star is a big fan of WWE RAW Superstar IYO SKY (Exclusive) 

Xia Brookside recently spoke about WWE RAW Superstar IYO SKY (fka Io Shirai), saying there's so much one can learn from a talent of her caliber.

For those unaware, Shirai and Brookside battled in the first round of the Mae Young Classic in 2018. At just 19 years old, Xia Brookside was the youngest participant in the tournament, while IYO SKY had come from Japan with years of experience.

Though one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions won the match, Brookside left a great impression with her effort.

Speaking with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, the 24-year-old star revealed that wrestling SKY was a learning experience. Brookside recalled how she had also met and wrestled Damage CTRL member in the latter's native country of Japan before their match in WWE went down.

"Another one, I love her so much, like you can just learn so much from that girl. And I was even honored to....cause I have met her before and wrestled her before in Japan. So I just love her; she's great," said Xia Brookside. (0:49 - 1:01)

Former WWE star Xia Brookside is active on the independent circuit

Though she might not be under WWE's umbrella anymore after being released in August 2022, Brookside's career has only seen an upward trajectory.

At the Kinguin Prime Time Wrestling Legends event on November 26th, Xia Brookside competed in a three-way bout, pitted against Myla Grace and Diana Strong.

Despite failing to win the match, Brookside put up a great showing, leaving the fans in Warsaw, Poland, on their feet.

As for her former opponent IYO SKY, she and Dakota Kai are scheduled to defend their Women's Tag Team Titles against Tegan Nox and Liv Morgan on SmackDown next week.

