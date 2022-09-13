"You can put me through hell" - WWE Superstar predicts a bold end to his feud with Austin Theory on RAW

WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano made an epic in-ring return on RAW this week. He picked up an impressive victory and followed it with a piece of advice for Austin Theory.

Gargano locked horns with Chad Gable in an impressive singles match that earned "This is Awesome" chants from WWE fans. However, he couldn't celebrate his win for long as Theory attacked him from behind after the match.

Gargano and Theory have been involved in a feud ever since Mr. Money in the Bank saw his former mentor back on the red brand. Theory believes he has more accomplishments under his belt and is in a better position than Gargano on the WWE roster. The latter had a point to prove in the first match back on RAW, and he made a statement with a big win over Chad Gable.

Following the match, Johnny Gargano talked about wanting to be happy about his return. However, he admitted that he was preoccupied with Theory's antics and warned the arrogant heel regarding the future of their rivalry. Gargano is confident that despite Theory's best efforts, he won't be the last man standing at the end of their rivalry.

"I want to smile now. I want to be happy because I just got to go out there and make my return to the ring on Monday Night RAW," said Gargano. "To be back out there and hear the crowd, to hear the chants, to do the things that I love in this environment brings my heart much joy. But I would be lying if I don't say this (points to his head), this up right here is all Austin Theory. Austin Theory is on my mind. These past couple of weeks, I have been on Austin Theory's mind obviously because, for some reason, he is obviously triggered that I have come back."

Johnny Wrestling continued:

"I think he thought once I was gone, it was his time in the spotlight. I want nothing more than Austin Theory to succeed. I have wanted that for a very long time. He has every god-given gift in the world, just like the guy I was in the ring with today, Chad Gable. Chad Gable is an amazing athlete. But at the end of the day, Johnny Wrestling had his hand raised. And Austin Theory, take that advice. You can put me through hell. You can do whatever you want to me, but I promise you that at the end of the day, Johnny Wrestling will have his hand raised."

This was the first time in nine months that Johnny Gargano competed in a WWE match. Although Austin Theory attacked Gargano on his way back, Mr. Money in the Bank would soon encounter unfortunate circumstances on RAW.

You can watch the full video of the backstage WWE interview below:

WWE confirms big match for Austin Theory next week

Theory crossed paths with Kevin Owens on the latest edition of WWE RAW. The segment saw KO deliver a scathing promo as he tried to tell Mr. Money in the Bank that he won't be handed opportunities anymore. Theory refused to pay attention to the former world champion's words and resorted to further insults.

This led to a brutal altercation between the two, and WWE officials had to interfere. Kevin Owens seemingly left Theory with a broken nose, and the latter will now get a shot at revenge next week when both superstars compete in a singles match.

