"You can script violence," "Chapter 1" - The Rock sends a strong message ahead of his WWE SmackDown return

WWE Superstar The Rock sent a strong message to hype up his massive return to Friday Night SmackDown this week after he officially joined The Bloodline.

After the controversial turn of events at the WWE media event in Las Vegas, Dwayne Johnson turned into a full heel and trashed fans for flushing the biggest WrestleMania match of all time down the toilet.

The 51-year-old legend also asserted that he would make sure that Cody Rhodes wouldn't walk out of WrestleMania 40 as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Now that he has officially aligned with Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso in The Bloodline, The Great One says it's just the beginning of their story.

Taking to Instagram, The Rock endorsed his SmackDown return in Glendale, Arizona, stating that we are witnessing the greatest era of pro wrestling:

"The irony here is the greatest periods in over 100 years of pro wrestling history - have been when it all starts to look and feel real. You can script violence all day, but you can’t script how intense a man feels about something he cares deeply for. I don’t walk the line, but I’m known to cross it - with intention. Chapter 1. #peopleschamp @romanreigns #bloodline @wwe @tkogrp 🎥 @alexromo," he wrote.

Check out the former WWE World Champion's post below:

The Rock pens a heartwarming tribute to his late father

The Great One recently steered away from his on-screen WWE character to share a heartfelt tribute to his late father, Rocky Johnson.

His father, also known as "Soulman," was one-half of the history-making duo, The Soul Patrol, teaming up with "Mr. USA" Tony Atlas. They became the first-ever Black champions in WWE history, holding the prestigious Heavyweight Tag Team Championship.

On social media, The Rock shared heartwarming memories of Rocky Johnson, stating he regrets not saying goodbye to his father due to his sudden demise:

"My regret in this life is that I never had a chance to say goodbye to him, because he died suddenly. I regret not reconciling our complicated father/son shit before I lost him. Raised me with tough fatherly love and an even tougher hand. The more I live life, the more grateful I am for it," an excerpt from Johnson's Instagram post.

Check out The Brahma Bull's post below:

WWE fans will have to wait and watch what the future holds for The People's Champion since he is not facing The Tribal Chief at 'Mania this year.

