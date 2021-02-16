"You can see why Vince went with Cena" - Former WWE Superstar comments on John Cena's work ethic [Exclusive]

Former WWE Superstar Chris Masters has opened up on his opinion of John Cena and Cena's positive image within the company. Specifically, in the eyes of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

On the latest episode of SK Wrestling's Inside SKoop with Dr. Chris Featherstone, The Masterpiece was quizzed about his opinion of John Cena and his perception as a reliable worker in the company. Masters was quick to heap praise on Cena, who he said went "above and beyond the call of duty" in his role as the face of WWE.

Here's what Masters had to say on John Cena:

"I’ve known John since the very beginning. We actually started training for wrestling maybe on the same day, in Ultimate Pro Wrestling in California. He’s all that, man. He is the perfect guy to have on top of your company. Because he does not miss a day of work, he takes care of his responsibilities, he goes above and beyond the call of duty. He does all that stuff… He’s is everything you were just implying. You can see why the company went in that direction and why Vince went with Cena. You want somebody who’s going to have that type of work ethic at the top."

You can watch the full clip between Dr. Chris Featherstone and Chris Masters on Inside SKoop here:

If any quotes are used from this clip please give a H/T to SK Wrestling.

Advertisement

John Cena likely to miss WrestleMania 37

Stop making failure a bad word. — John Cena (@JohnCena) February 16, 2021

John Cena has been a constant presence at WWE's biggest show of the year. The former world champion has not missed a WrestleMania since his very first Mania in 2003. However, it looks like the Leader of the Cenation will be missing this year's event.

Speaking to Forbes, John Cena confirmed that filming for his new 'Peacemaker' series will likely cause him to miss the show.

“Unfortunately, it’s out of my hands. Every other year except for this year has been completely within my realm.”