"You can't compare" - Veteran gets candid about WWE's current state; comments on Cody Rhodes' run (Exclusive)

While WWE has certainly been gaining prominence since Triple H took over, veteran journalist Bill Apter still believes it cannot match its past glory. In a series of candid comments, Apter recently discussed how the promotion has changed over the years.

Ad

One of the company's greatest periods was during the Attitude Era, when individual stars carried the business by being the faces of the brand. For instance, stars like Hulk Hogan and Bret Hart were fantastic draws just by themselves. Bill Apter believes that the same kind of environment no longer exists.

Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine, hosted by Mac Davis, the veteran journalist stated that the promotion is now held together by groups of people rather than a single individual.

Ad

Trending

Apter also admitted that although Cody Rhodes was the face of the brand for a short while, it still did not compare to the Attitude Era's atmosphere. He said:

Details of Goldberg's last match HERE

"After that era, there hasn't been one figure in WWE that carries the company. When you talk about WWE, used to be able to say, oh Bret Hart, oh Hulk Hogan, oh Stone Cold. It's a repertoire group. That's what it is, it is a group of people. There is nobody with that, uh, well Cody was kind of that for a while, and the pop that he got on Saturday Night's Main Event, you know, that gave it the superstar pop again. But no, you can't compare that with that era in my opinion." [8:00 onwards]

Ad

Watch the full video below:

Ad

Bill Apter recently commented on John Cena's WWE run

While Apter thinks that the company has changed drastically over the years regarding talent's prominence, he still believes that criticism against John Cena's heel run is unwarranted.

Speaking during an episode of UnSKripted, the veteran defended the star and stated:

"They (fans) are saying that 'John Cena's heel turn is horrible, it doesn't work, blah blah blah.' I don't buy it. That's the internet wrestling community, people. It's not the people, the kids, and the fans that are watching it. I think he is growing in the heel world, and I don't think it's as bad as people on the internet are saying it is. That's my opinion."

Ad

Ad

It remains to be seen what is next for John Cena in WWE.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More