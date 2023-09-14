"You definitely had me for a sec" - Mexican celebrity getting mistaken for Dominik Mysterio at the VMAs has WWE fans in splits

Dominik Mysterio was busy getting in Carmelo Hayes' face on this week's episode of NXT. The 26-year-old WWE star was still mistaken to have appeared at the 2023 VMAs on the very same night by some fans.

Dominik is the current NXT North American Champion. He has done an excellent job drawing heat towards himself and seems to be on the right path to becoming a top star.

WWE power couple Bianca Belair and Montez Ford attended this year's VMAs. They appeared on the event's red carpet to click some memorable photographs.

A few fans believed that "Dirty" Dom accompanied the two top stars to the event. However, as it turns out, the person in question was actually Mexican singer Peso Pluma.

Pluma is one of the top names in the Mexican music circuit and has achieved a lot at a young age. He slightly resembles Dominik Mysterio, which was enough to make many fans believe that the NXT North American Champion also attended the VMAs this year.

Some fans took to social media to post about how they thought Pluma was Dominik for a second. It was enough to get others talking.

Check out some fan reactions below:

While many fans were just joking, others fell for the trap and believed for a moment that "Dirty" Dom attended the star-studded awards ceremony. Instead, Dominik was busy building more heat on NXT and booking himself into a Champion vs. Champion match against Carmelo Hayes for next week.

WWE star Dominik Mysterio is a fan of Peso Pluma

Dominik Mysterio comes across as a really nasty guy on-screen. Backstage, he is seemingly just another 26-year-old who looks up to other celebrities.

"Dirty" Dom is a fan of Mexican artist Peso Pluma, who is two years younger than him. Earlier this year, the NXT North American Champion also attended a Peso Pluma concert and met him backstage.

WWE fans in Mexico also teased Dominik by chanting Pluma's name when he appeared for live shows on their soil. They seem to see the connection between the two young stars working in different fields.

It will be interesting to see if Peso Pluma gets a chance to give Dominik Mysterio a live entrance at a WWE premium live event down the line.

Do you see a resemblance between Dominik Mysterio and Peso Pluma?