"You cannot deny the guy" - Bobby Lashley has high praise for current WWE RAW Superstar

Tonight on WWE RAW, Bobby Lashley will go one-on-one with The Miz for the WWE Championship. It's a match that could have major ramifications for WrestleMania in April if the WWE Universe gets a result that ends with a conclusive finish.

While Bobby Lashley is determined to become WWE Champion for the very first time tonight, he doesn't take any credit away from The Miz and believes the people that criticize him are just jealous.

Today, CBS Sports spoke with Bobby Lashley ahead of his WWE Championship match and he offered high praise for The Miz's perseverance in this business.

"You cannot deny the guy. If you have criticism of The Miz? You're jealous. I remember talking to Miz 16 years ago, and he was having to be in broom closets, having his stuff kicked out of locker rooms and stuff like that. A lot of people would have walked away then. But he didn't. I don't know how many years he's been in the business, but all this time later and he's still on top? That's perseverance. That's stronger than anything else. If anybody has any criticism against Miz? That's jealousy."

"It means everything" - Bobby Lashley on possibly going into WrestleMania as WWE Champion

The significance of tonight's WWE Championship match on RAW is not lost on Bobby Lashley. He knows that a win tonight would allow him to walk into WrestleMania with the WWE Championship around his waist. That's something that "means everything" to him:

"It means everything. Everything. That's the top of the food chain. Everybody wants that validation and to know that the work they're putting in is justified. That world title is the biggest indicator of that. From the time that I came into the business, people were like, 'Holy cow. That guy has something.' It was like I had myself right there at the top to where I was almost ready to grab it. There were always those times. I had Cena 15 years ago where I was ready to get that title. Last year with Drew, I was right there about to get that title. I think this time ... I think there's nothing that can hold me back. Getting that title is something 17 years in the making. I've been busting my a** and training my ass off to show legitimacy and fight for that title. To get that title means the world to me."

