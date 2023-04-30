"You disgust me" - 26-year-old superstar sends message to fans after WWE Live Event

A current champion recently sent an angry three-word message to fans following a WWE Live Event in Texas.

Charlotte Flair put the SmackDown Women's Championship on the line against Rhea Ripley during Night One of WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. Rhea defeated The Queen by hitting the Riptide off the middle turnbuckle and avenged her loss to Flair at WrestleMania 36.

The Eradicator is scheduled to defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against LWO's Zelina Vega at Backlash next weekend in Puerto Rico. Ripley recently took to Twitter to send a message to wrestling fans following a recent live event in Beaumont, Texas.

The 26-year-old star claimed to be disgusted with the fans in Beaumont and attached several photographs of her posing with the SmackDown Women's Championship in her tweet.

"#WWEBeaumont you disgust me…," tweeted Rhea Ripley.

Rhea Ripley reveals she adored a former WWE Champion growing up

Rhea Ripley recently disclosed that she loved former WWE Champion, The Miz, while she was growing up.

As part of The Judgment Day faction, Rhea Ripley has become very popular and appears to be poised to become the face of the company's women's division. She dominated the Women's Royal Rumble in January and arguably had the best match of WrestleMania 39 weekend against Charlotte Flair.

Speaking to WWE Español, Rhea revealed that she always adored The Miz growing up and even threw a birthday party for The A-Lister.

"So when I was a little girl I loved The Miz. I absolutely adored him. I thought he was great. He was awesome on the mic. And his wrestling was different because he was just so snoopy and confident in himself but then also he ran away which I found really funny. I don't know. I just really loved the way that he was. [...] I bought all his merch, I threw a birthday party for him on his birthday. I had a massive cardboard cutout, everything," said Ripley. [From 0:01 to 0:47]

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair has already been drafted to SmackDown. It will be interesting to see which brand Rhea and The Judgment Day are drafted to when the draft continues this Monday night on the red brand.

Do you think Rhea will retain the SmackDown Women's Championship when she defends against Zelina Vega at Backlash? Which superstar would you like to see Ripley defend the championship against? Sound off in the comments section below.

