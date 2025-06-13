"You don’t give a f*** or you don’t like them" - Veteran calls out Nia Jax for potentially hurting WWE star

A veteran has hit out at Nia Jax after a recent episode of SmackDown, where she potentially hurt a star. Jax was involved in a big match on the night.

Jim Cornette spoke about Jade Cargill, Naomi, and Nia Jax facing each other in the Money in the Bank qualifier on the May 30 episode of SmackDown. He said that he would live up to his promise and call out unprofessionalism. He said that the Banzai Drop that Nia Jax used was dangerous. He talked about how Naomi and Jade Cargill were stacked on top of each other, and Naomi got out of the way. Cornette could not believe that Jax had not injured Jade Cargill in what followed.

He said that there were two reasons why someone would Banzai Drop someone else in that manner - either they didn't care about them, or they didn't like them. He said that it was not possible not to care about someone you got in the ring with, unless they were there to specifically job for you that night, and you would never see them again. Jade Cargill was clearly not a part of the match for that role. He said that left her not liking them.

"There is two reasons I can think of why you would Banzai Drop somebody in that fashion. You don’t give a f*** or you don’t like them. And ‘don’t give a f***’ is usually reserved for, ‘Well, he’s a job guy, we’ll never see him again, don’t give a f***, I gotta get over.' And don't like sombody as well, I'm gonna shove this f***ing...." [8:01 - 8:27]

Jim Cornette has felt that Nia Jax is too dangerous for WWE opponents in the past

This is not the first time that Jim Cornette has called Jax out for being dangerous in the ring.

He has said that she is too dangerous and continues to be so. He compared her to Ronda Rousey, saying that Rousey was never dangerous, but Jax posed a danger to her colleagues.

"The thing is Ronda Rousey wasn't really dangerous. She was The Baddest Woman on the Planet that's what it was. But Nia Jax is really the most dangerous person in the WWE to the talent," he said. [2:09 - 2:24]

Jax didn't end up winning the match, as Naomi won it and went on to win the briefcase at Money in the Bank.

