John Cena is considered one of the top names in the history of WWE. The Champ is not only one of the best to ever step inside the ring, but is also considered a great human being by most of his peers. However, Cena did have a dislike for some of the people who worked in the company. One of them was Hollywood star, Freddie Prinze Jr.

Holywood actor Freddie Prinze Jr. worked in WWE as a producer and writer from 2008 to 2012. However, former WWE Champion, John Cena, did not like the fact that someone from Hollywood was working in the company. At the time, Cena was the top name in the company.

Speaking on his podcast, Wrestling with Freddie Prinze, the former writer talked about how The Champ would often rebuke the idea of ever becoming a Hollywood actor himself. However, Prinze would often tell him that he felt that the movie industry would come knocking on his door one day.

''He just didn't like me, and I thought that was funny because I knew he would end up in Hollywood one day. And he was like 'Hollywood s*cks. You shouldn't even be here Mr. Hollywood,'' said Prinze Jr. (31:29 – 31:34)

John Cena has become a major part of SmackDown

The former WWE Champion returned to the company a few weeks ago due to the ongoing writers strike in Hollywood. He has been embroiled in a rivalry with The Bloodline since his return, and even teamed up with LA Knight to defeat Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa at Fastlane. Here is what Cena had to say following SmackDown this week:

"A season premiere @WWE #Smackdown that kept us all on the edge of our seats! New faces, the return of the Tribal Chief, and YEAH! A crowd that brought the energy!! See you next week in San Antonio!" Cena wrote.

John Cena declared that he had no intention of confronting Roman Reigns on SmackDown, as he believed he hadn't yet proven himself worthy of a challenge. Cena went on to show respect to the leader of The Bloodline and subsequently introduced LA Knight to Reigns as a potential contender for the future.