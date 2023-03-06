"You don't ever know how it is" - 45-year-old former Samoan champion willing to return and join The Bloodline

Former WWE Superstar Tamina Snuka recently spoke about being a part of one of the most dominant factions in wrestling today, The Bloodline.

Tamina is the daughter of Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka and is of Samoan descent. The second-generation superstar made a name for herself in WWE as a dominant in-ring competitor. She went on to win the Women's Tag Team Championships with Natalya and is also a nine-time 24/7 champion. Tamina even has some history with a couple of members of the faction, as she made her debut alongside the Usos in 2010.

Speaking to TMZ, Snuka mentioned that the faction has been the talk of the wrestling world for the better part of two years. She detailed that everybody wanted to be a part of The Bloodline and she would be crazy to let an opportunity like that slip.

"I feel like everybody wants to be part of The Bloodline. So yeah, I'd be stupid if I was like, 'No I don't wanna be part of The Bloodline.' Yeah, I wanna be part of The Bloodline. It's like, yeah, of course, everybody does. But again, you don't ever know how it is. WWE will hit you with the prize from the side of the face and you don't even know where that's coming from." [From 0:52 - 1:12]

Tamina also spoke about Sami Zayn joining The Bloodline

During the same conversation, Snuka discussed how Sami Zayn elevated himself by being associated with the stable. She mentioned that Sami presented a whole new angle for the faction and progressed their story.

"You had Sami Zayn coming in. That's a whole other thing. You had Sami Uso in there. So you had like a whole thing." [From 1:35 - 1:42]

While Sami did have a good run with the Roman Reigns-led faction, he is now at odds with the stable and is out to wreak havoc on the "Island of Relevancy." This week after SmackDown, the former "Honorary Uce" challenged Jimmy Uso to a singles match for Monday Night RAW.

